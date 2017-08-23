Extensive damage is reported after a 74-year-old from Ashburn, Virginia, attempted to back a pontoon boat out of a slip but, instead, had the pontoon in forward gear striking an unoccupied and docked vessel. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon in Harper’s Hollow Cove near the 19.1 milemark. The operator of the pontoon boat was identified as Betty Pyle. There was no information available if Pyle suffered any injuries in the incident. Both, the pontoon and the Sea Ray Runabout sustained extensive damage.