News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Two Boat Collision Causes Extensive Damage

By Leave a Comment

boat accident

Extensive damage is reported after a 74-year-old from Ashburn, Virginia, attempted to back a pontoon boat out of a slip but, instead, had the pontoon in forward gear striking an unoccupied and docked vessel. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon in Harper’s Hollow Cove near the 19.1 milemark. The operator of the pontoon boat was identified as Betty Pyle. There was no information available if Pyle suffered any injuries in the incident. Both, the pontoon and the Sea Ray Runabout sustained extensive damage.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.