Two Busted on Felony Drug Charges

Two Lake Area residents are taken into custody on felony drug charges in Miller County. The highway patrol report indicates 27-year-old Stephani Kepley, of Iberia, is charged with felony possession as well as possession of paraphernalia and traffic-related offenses. 31-year-old Michael Huber, of Kaiser, also arrested facing a felony possession charge as well as a felony unlawful use of a weapon charge, a misdemeanor paraphernalia charge and traffic-related offenses. New charges dating back to an incident in mid-October were also filed today against Huber. Those charges include felony burglary and felony stealing of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft. Both, Huber and Keply, were taken to the Miller County Jail where they were being held on no bond.

 

 

 

 

