Two Cases Against Stoutland Man Sent Back to Associate Court

A Stoutland man currently serving a 10-year sentence in the department of corrections has two open felony circuit cases in Miller County remanded back to the associate level. Justin Allen Cantrell still faces two charges of assault or attempted assault on law enforcement and one count of resisting from one case filed in 2016, and one count of tampering with a judicial officer from a case filed in 2017. The 2016 case involved Lake Ozark Police officers who, according to Chief Gary Launderville, confronted Cantrell while responding to a reported domestic incident at the Osage National condos…

 

      NEWS-1-25-18 Cantrell Remanded - 25th January 2018

 

The two cases had been scheduled for a plea hearing this week in circuit court before being remanded by Circuit Judge Peggy Richardson back to the associate level. The two cases are now on the docket for arraignment, again on the associate level, set for next Monday, the 29th.

 

