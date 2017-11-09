News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Two Dead, One Arrested in Lake Ozark Shooting

One man is in custody and two people are dead after a shooting in Miller County.  It happened between midnight and 1:00 a.m. Wednesday at the Riverview Campground and RV Park just off of Highway 54.  Lake Ozark Police responded to the call and were assisted by the Miller County Sheriff’s office and the Mid-Missouri Major Crimes Unit. They spent the entire day and part of the evening processing evidence at the scene.  The suspect in the case, 58-year old Gary Lynn Sweet, was arrested in Phelps County.  It’s believed he had been kicked out of the park, only to return and open fire on the victims. KRMS sources, including an area resident with a trailer at the campground, have identified the victims as the caretakers of the campground.

See additional photos from the scene here.

