Two Defendants Request Change of Venue

A Sunrise Beach man facing 14 felony sex-related charges, including seven counts of incest and one count of statutory rape involving a victim under the age of 14, will soon find out if his case will be moved out of Morgan County. 56-year-old Shayne Lance Garretson, who is free on a $150-thousand bond, also faces six counts of statutory sodomy, recently, was granted a change of judge for the case. A motion is now scheduled to be considered today for a change of venue. All 14 of the charges date back to November, 2012.

Also seeking a change of venue from a case being heard in Morgan County is 50-year-old Isaac John Folsom. Folsom faces charges dating back to April of 2016 and April of this year which include rape or attempted rape, sodomy or attempted sodomy and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm…all four charges are felonies. Folsom remains free on a $75-thousand bond.

