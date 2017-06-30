News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Two Drug Related Accidents in Camden County Thursday

Two separate accidents result in drug arrests in Camden County on Thursday. The first occurred around 4:45 Thursday evening when 19 year old Dylan Orman of Edwards was traveling on Red Fox Road, about a mile and a half west of Thornsberry Point, when he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree. His passenger, Melissa Walter of Edwards, suffered serious injuries. Orman faces multiple charges, including Felony Driving while Impaired By Drugs Causing Serious Physical Injury and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The second accident occurred late Thursday night, around 11:30, when 31 year old Justin Lucas ran off the left side of Highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge, struck the guard rail, and then struck 53 year old Amie Daly head-on, causing her to hit 47 year old Jon Tucker. Lucas, Daly, and a passenger in Daly’s vehicle, 33 year old Diane Koeninger, all suffered injuries with Lucas being airlifted to University Hospital. He faces multiple charges including DWI Causing Serious Physical Injury and Possession of Methamphetamine.

