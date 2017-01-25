Two people from Texas who plead guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Morgan County have been sentenced. The case stems back to a murder for hire in early 2015. Patience Giersdorf and Nicholas Hartman met with an undercover officer to negotiate a deal to have a man and some of his family members murdered. Giersdorf was sentenced to 10 years after entering a guilty plea earlier this month and Hartman was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison. Hartman’s sentence was reduced to fiver years supervised probation after he was issued a suspended execution of sentence.