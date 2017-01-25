News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Two From Texas Sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Two people from Texas who plead guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Morgan County have been sentenced. The case stems back to a murder for hire in early 2015.  Patience Giersdorf and Nicholas Hartman met with an undercover officer to negotiate a deal to have a man and some of his family members murdered. Giersdorf was sentenced to 10 years after entering a guilty plea earlier this month and Hartman was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison. Hartman’s sentence was reduced to fiver years supervised probation after he was issued a suspended execution of sentence.

