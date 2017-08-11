A head-on collision on Ivy Bend in Morgan County injured one person. 57-year old Jerry Warren of Kansas City was taken to Lake Regional with moderate injuries after another vehicle crossed the center line, hitting Warren’s vehicle head-on.

A golf cart accident sends a Sunrise Beach woman to the emergency room. The highway patrol report indicates it happened right before 3:30 Thursday afternoon along Serene Valley Drive, in Camden County. The E-Z Go operated by 76-year-old Rita Harrison slid down a hill and struck a tree. Harrison suffered minor injuries and was treated at Lake Regional.