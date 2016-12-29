Two Camden County men find themselves in the Morgan County Jail facing felony drug charges. 28-year-old Kevin Snapp, of Camdenton, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county jail and driving revoked. Jimmy Weems, Jr, a 32-year-old from Montreal Missouri, is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond for Snapp was set at $50-thousand while bond for Weems was set at $75-thousand.