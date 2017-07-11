You can cross off the names of two of the most wanted fugitives in Camden County. That’s according to the sheriff’s department’s website which indicates 22-year-old Garrett Lee Cope and 18-year-old Jarek Bryce Schooling were both, recently, taken into custody. Cope had been wanted for failing to appear for a probation violation hearing on original charges of burglary and theft. His bond was set at $20-thousand. Schooling had been wanted on felony charges of rape and sodomy. He is scheduled to be in court today for a hearing to consider his bond which was set at $50-thousand.