Two Osage Beach residents are dead following a one-car accident late Friday night in Camden County. The highway patrol report indicates it happened on Route-KK west of Oak Creek Drive. The car driven by 51-year-old Cheryl Riegerix crossed over the center line before traveling down an embankment and striking a tree. Riegerix was not wearing a seat belt and pronounced dead at Lake Regional. A passenger, 45-year-old Cary Whitworth, died at the scene. It’s unclear if he had been wearing a seat belt at the time.