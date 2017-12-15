News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Two-Story Home Damaged by Fire in Camden County

A two-story home off South Business Route 5 was heavily damaged by fire early Friday morning.  Mid-County Fire Protection District responded just after 7am to find the structure fully involved.  Crews had the fire knocked down in about 30 minutes but the interior of the home was totally destroyed.  Chief Scott Frandsen says the damage was too extensive to determine the exact cause of the fire, but it does appear that the blaze began in the area around a wood stove.  No injuries were reported.  Mid-County received mutual aid from Osage Beach.

