U.S. Commerce Dept. Takes Aim at Chinese Aluminum Sheet

A measure being taken by the U.S. Department of Commerce could, potentially, hit the marine industry which would be bad news for boating enthusiasts. The commerce department has self-initiated an anti-dropping claim against Chinese manufacturers of aluminum sheet used in the production of pontoon and aluminum fishing boats, fuel tanks and other accessories. If the claim is successful, the result could add up to a 60-percent tariff on the imported material. If that happens, according to Tom Dammrich from the National Marine Manufacture’s Association, it would have a major trickle down affect on the industry.

 

Nicole Vasilaros is the manufacturer’s association’s vice-president of federal and legal affairs. She says the time is now to start contacting Congress about the issue…

Dammrich and Vasilaros were guests this past weekend on Captain Bob May’s “No Wake Zone Radio Show” which you can hear every Saturday morning, 10:00am,  on KRMS Radio.

 

