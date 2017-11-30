The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has released more details about a bank robbery that occurred late Thursday morning. Sheriff Norman Dills tells KRMS News the sequence of events started when Camden County lost pursuit of a stolen vehicle, from out of Kansas, in the Greenview area. About an hour later, an armed robbery was reported at U.S. Bank in Versailles with the vehicle description matching the stolen car. The single suspect led authorities on a pursuit through Versailles and into Stover where he, allegedly, fire four shots at a Stover Police officer before continuing westbound on Rte-52. The suspect abandoned the car after it left the roadway and fled on foot before being captured. The suspect also, allegedly, resisted getting into a scuffle with officers including Sheriff Dills himself. The type of weapon and the amount of cash taken in the robbery are not being disclosed at this time. The unidentified suspect is described as being from out of the area and is being held pending formal charges to be filed by the prosecuting attorney’s office.