Authorities in Camden County are looking for at least one suspect that led Linn Creek Police on a high-speed pursuit. The incident happened February 3rd around 4:30 in the morning. Ten agencies were involved in the chase, which reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. Authorities had initially issued a warrant for a suspect in the case, but now tell KRMS News that, due to newly developed information, that person has been cleared of any involvement and the warrant has been recalled. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.