More details are being released following a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning that sent a Miller County deputy to the emergency room after crashing his patrol car. The incident actually began around midnight when Crocker Police initiated the search and pursuit with assistance from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. It was called off a short time later before being picked up again on Hwy-42 in Miller County. The suspect vehicle then took authorities onto various gravel roads with the vehicle driven by Deputy Caleb Shelton running off the road and striking a tree. Shelton was taken to Lake Regional with, what the highway patrol described as, moderate injuries while the search for the suspect continued unsuccessfully. It’s believed that the suspect had been known by Crocker Police and had outstanding felony, or federal, warrants out for his arrest.

In the meantime, a manhunt was also reported Tuesday afternoon in Camden County. The sequence of events started when a trooper attempted to pull a car over along Crater Ridge. The driver got out and abandoned the vehicle with the subsequent search centering around the area of south Hwy-5, near Camdenton Memorial Airport. The search came to an end, according to the highway patrol’s Sgt. Scott White, with the subject apparently trying to hitch a ride.

NEWS-080217-CAMDEN HUNT - 1st August 2017

At this time, the original reason for initiating the attempted traffic stop is not being released and whether the suspect knew the driver of the car picking him up. It’s also not known if the Camden County manhunt is connected to the early-morning manhunt in Miller County. More information is expected to be released by the highway patrol.