News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

UPDATE (6:32pm): Lake Area Manhunts

By Leave a Comment

Missouri-State-Highway-Patrol

More details are being released following a vehicle pursuit early Tuesday morning that sent a Miller County deputy to the emergency room after crashing his patrol car. The incident actually began around midnight when Crocker Police initiated the search and pursuit with assistance from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department. It was called off a short time later before being picked up again on Hwy-42 in Miller County. The suspect vehicle then took authorities onto various gravel roads with the vehicle driven by Deputy Caleb Shelton running off the road and striking a tree. Shelton was taken to Lake Regional with, what the highway patrol described as, moderate injuries while the search for the suspect continued unsuccessfully. It’s believed that the suspect had been known by Crocker Police and had outstanding felony, or federal, warrants out for his arrest.

In the meantime, a manhunt was also reported Tuesday afternoon in Camden County. The sequence of events started when a trooper attempted to pull a car over along Crater Ridge. The driver got out and abandoned the vehicle with the subsequent search centering around the area of south Hwy-5, near Camdenton Memorial Airport. The search came to an end, according to the highway patrol’s Sgt. Scott White, with the subject apparently trying to hitch a ride.

      NEWS-080217-CAMDEN HUNT - 1st August 2017

At this time, the original reason for initiating the attempted traffic stop is not being released and whether the suspect knew the driver of the car picking him up. It’s also not known if the Camden County manhunt is connected to the early-morning manhunt in Miller County. More information is expected to be released by the highway patrol.

 

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.