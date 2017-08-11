News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

UPDATE: Man Caught with Bomb in Car

By Leave a Comment

bomb threat

KRMS can now confirm the identity of a Camdenton man arrested and accused of having a bomb in his vehicle.  31-year old Joshua David Crooks faces multiple charges stemming from his arrest early Thursday morning.  During an attempted traffic stop, Crooks fled from a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy.  He eventually was captured.  Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy spotted what he believed was an explosive device and called in the Highway Patrol Bomb Squad to disarm it.  Crooks is charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death, and no operators license.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.