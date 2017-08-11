KRMS can now confirm the identity of a Camdenton man arrested and accused of having a bomb in his vehicle. 31-year old Joshua David Crooks faces multiple charges stemming from his arrest early Thursday morning. During an attempted traffic stop, Crooks fled from a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy. He eventually was captured. Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy spotted what he believed was an explosive device and called in the Highway Patrol Bomb Squad to disarm it. Crooks is charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, resisting arrest by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death, and no operators license.