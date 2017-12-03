News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

UPDATE: Miller County Burglary Suspects in Custody

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department says that two suspects wanted in connection to a recent burglary in the area of Blue Springs Road have been taken into custody. The sheriff’s department had recently posted on social media surveillance pictures of the two suspects…one male and one female…with both wearing gloves and the female subject in one picture walking out of the house with some type of an item in her hands. More information is expected to be released from the  sheriff’s department once warrants have, officially, been signed off on.

 

