Lake area fire districts respond to a reported commercial structure fire at Tan-Tar-A. The call to the resort, down Route-KK in Osage Beach, was received Saturday morning. According to General Manager Fred Dehner, firefighters made quick work of the blaze.

NEWS-1-13-18 TanTarA Fire - 13th January 2018

Assisting Osage Beach at the scene were the Lake Ozark and Mid-County fire districts. Camden County Ambulance personnel also responded. There were no injuries.