After nearly seven years since the murders of William Van Note and his longtime companion, Sharon Dickson, in Sunrise Beach, the person charged with the crimes is now scheduled to be in a Laclede County courtroom for her double murder trial. It’s alleged that Mister Van Note and Dickson were attacked in October, 2010, in their Camden County home. Dickson died at the scene while Mr. Van Note was taken to Columbia Hospital where his daughter, Susan Van Note, presented a forged power of attorney to have life support removed, which led to the charges being filed against her. After several delays in the process, jury selection is set to begin today, with the trial to follow. Two weeks have been set aside for the trial which is being presided over by Circuit Judge Kenneth Hayden.