Camdenton Police are investigating several reports of vehicle tampering within the city. The police department says the incidents were all reported on Halloween. An unknown number of suspects went through multiple vehicles, stealing anything of value they found, including a firearm. The police department also says that every vehicle that was entered had been left unlocked. They want to remind you to keep your vehicles locked and to remove any items of value. Anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact the Camdenton Police Department at 346-3604.