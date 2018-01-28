A late night commercial structure fire near Versailles causes significant damage. Fire Chief Jim Towles says the call to the Big Green Thumb, on west Highway 52, was received just after 10:00 Saturday night. Upon arrival, the blaze was discovered in a boiler room heating both greenhouses and a home. The fire was put out quickly but not before the significant damage. Personnel from Stover provided mutual aid on the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.