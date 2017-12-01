News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Versailles Bank Robbery Suspect Identified

Jacob Monteer

A Kansas man is in jail accused of robbing a bank in Versailles.  25-year old Jacob Allen Monteer of Overland Park has been identified as the man authorities say robbed the U.S. Bank, led officers on a pursuit, and shot at law enforcement.

      NEWS-11-30-17 DILLS SHOTS - 1st December 2017

Sheriff Norman Dills

Morgan County Sheriff Normal Dills says several charges are being drafted and the FBI is assisting in the investigation.  The incidents all began Thursday morning when Camden County authorities chased a stolen vehicle from Kansas.  About an hour later the vehicle was spotted in Versailles where authorities say it was used during the getaway after the robbery.

