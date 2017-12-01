A Kansas man is in jail accused of robbing a bank in Versailles. 25-year old Jacob Allen Monteer of Overland Park has been identified as the man authorities say robbed the U.S. Bank, led officers on a pursuit, and shot at law enforcement.

Morgan County Sheriff Normal Dills says several charges are being drafted and the FBI is assisting in the investigation. The incidents all began Thursday morning when Camden County authorities chased a stolen vehicle from Kansas. About an hour later the vehicle was spotted in Versailles where authorities say it was used during the getaway after the robbery.