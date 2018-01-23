The Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce has recognized a local business for giving back to the community. At their annual meeting on Saturday, the group announced the winner of their first annual Business of the Year Award. The inaugural honor goes to Travis Kurtz and the Versailles Sonic.

Brice Lake is the Vice-President of the Versailles Area Chamber. He was also on the selection committee. The goal is to recognize a business or owner who not only provides money, but takes a personal interest in the community they serve. Lake said the Versailles Sonic is a great first winner and will set an example for other businesses in the year to come.