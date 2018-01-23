News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Versailles Chamber Names First “Business of the Year”

By Leave a Comment

versailles chamber

The Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce has recognized a local business for giving back to the community.  At their annual meeting on Saturday, the group announced the winner of their first annual Business of the Year Award.  The inaugural honor goes to Travis Kurtz and the Versailles Sonic.

      NEWS-1-23-18 Brice Lake Award - 23rd January 2018

 

Brice Lake is the Vice-President of the Versailles Area Chamber.  He was also on the selection committee.  The goal is to recognize a business or owner who not only provides money, but takes a personal interest in the community they serve.  Lake said the Versailles Sonic is a great first winner and will set an example for other businesses in the year to come.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.