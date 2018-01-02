In a reminder from a story we ran awhile back, the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce wants to recognize an area business that has given back to the community. Later this month, they’ll present their first annual Business of the Year award at their annual dinner. Nominees must have given generously of themselves or through staff time and resources to community or chamber events. As a part of the criteria, they need to have staff members or owners who are active members of the community and who have shown the ability to take on leadership roles in civic activity. For more information or a nominating form contact the Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce online or by phone at 378-4401.