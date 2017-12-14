News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Versailles Chamber to Name “Business of the Year”

An area chamber of commerce wants to recognize local businesses that give back to their community.  The Versailles Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for their first annual Business of the Year award.  The chamber says nominating criteria should include the role the business plays in community activities, their leadership, and the time and resources they give back to the area. The nominee’s mission statement and the stability of their business should be considered as well.  For details on how to nominate a business contact the chamber of commerce at 378-4401 or email vchamber@sbcglobal.net.

