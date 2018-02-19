News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Versailles Fire Department Receives Lower ISO

Another area fire department has announced potential good news for the community they serve.  The Versailles City Fire Department has announced that they’ve received a lower ISO rating of 5/5x that takes effect in May.  ISO ratings are one factor considered by insurance companies when it comes to possibly lowering your premiums.  The department has also announced that they’ve applied for a FEMA grant to replace outdated equipment, and they’ve formed a new Fire & Friends Association.  The organization is a 501c3 non-profit, meaning that any donations made in the corporate name will be tax deductible.

