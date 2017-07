A Versailles man is dead after a UTV accident on Lake Road W-1 south of Fresno Road in Morgan County. The highway patrol says it happened early Monday afternoon when the UTV operated by 57-year-old Martin Callaghan crossed over the centerline before traveling off the roadway, striking a bridge support and sliding down an embankment. Callaghan, who was not wearing a safety device, was ejected from the UTV and pronounced dead at the scene.