A Versailles man wanted for, allegedly, impregnating his girlfriend’s 15-year-old daughter is in custody. 39-year-old Steven Paul Clark is charged in Morgan County with second-degree statutory rape and fourth-degree child molestation. It’s believed that Clark went on the run after the charges were filed, possibly, traveling between Idaho, Utah and Missouri. Clark was described as armed and dangerous at the time. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on Monday.