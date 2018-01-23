News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Versailles Woman Accused of Leaving Accident Scene

A Versailles woman on probation for second-degree felony assault finds herself booked into the Morgan County Jail after, allegedly, leaving the scene of an accident. The highway patrol website indicates 28-year-old Trina Aragon was arrested shortly after 4:00 Monday afternoon and charged with careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, driving while suspended, leaving the scene of an accident and DWI. Aragon has, apparently, since bonded out.

