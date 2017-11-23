News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Victim Advocate Position Expected to Benefit Prosecutor and Victims Alike

By Leave a Comment

Kellie Kost

Miller County’s new victim advocate position is expected to help the prosecutor build better cases. Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey says the advocate’s role will be to remain in direct contact with victims as they proceed through the legal system.  In a small office, Winfrey says that’s sometimes difficult to do.

      NEWS-11-23-17 Ben Winfrey Contact - 23rd November 2017

Kellie Kost has been selected to fill the position.  She tells KRMS that, more importantly, her role is to help give some normalcy and comfort back to people who have been victimized.

      NEWS-11-23-17 Kellie Kost Fear - 23rd November 2017

 

The victim advocate position will be a full-time job and is funded on two-year cycles by a federal grant.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.