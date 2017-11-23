Miller County’s new victim advocate position is expected to help the prosecutor build better cases. Prosecuting Attorney Ben Winfrey says the advocate’s role will be to remain in direct contact with victims as they proceed through the legal system. In a small office, Winfrey says that’s sometimes difficult to do.

Kellie Kost has been selected to fill the position. She tells KRMS that, more importantly, her role is to help give some normalcy and comfort back to people who have been victimized.

The victim advocate position will be a full-time job and is funded on two-year cycles by a federal grant.