UPDATE FROM PULASKI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT: The victim of the fatal home fire which occurred on 01-15-2018 at 19555 Rawlins Road, Richland, Missouri has been identified through the use of dental records as the home owner Gary Hugh Wilson, age 62, of Richland. Mr. Wilson was the sole occupant of the home at the time of the fire. At this time the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office is continuing their investigation into the cause of the fire. Sheriff/Coroner Jimmy Bench

The cause of the fire is listed as unidentified due to the extreme damage. The victim, Wilson, had been a member of the original production crew for OZARK-TV (channel-98), circa 2006

ORIGINAL STORY: The Missouri State Fire Marshals Office and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department continue investigating the cause of a fatal house fire Monday night in Richland. Firefighters responded to the scene in the 19-thousand block of Rawlins Road and, upon arrival, the house was already engulfed and had collapsed. Unconfirmed reports indicate there may have been an explosion shortly before the fire was discovered by a neighbor. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in about an hour and, during the preliminary investigation, discovered a body. No other official information is being released at this time.