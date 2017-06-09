A couple civil rights groups are attempting to stop the new Missouri Voter ID law. The ACLU and a Washington, D.C. based group called Advancement Project have filed a suit in the Cole County Circuit Court in Jefferson City that claims the state didn’t provide enough education to the voters about the new requirements the new law puts in place. The lawsuit comes after Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft spent this week traveling across the state explaining the specifics of the new law.
