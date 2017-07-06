The Camden County Sheriff’s Department has released a picture and description of a suspect wanted for questioning after, allegedly, using a credit device for a fraudulent purchase. Sheriff Tony Helms says the suspect is a thin, white male in his early twenties with sandy blonde hair. He was seen wearing a purple hoodie and driving a white Chevy extended cab pick-up, perhaps a 2003-2005 model, with a tool box in the bed…possibly from the Camden County area. Anyone with information on the suspect, or the pick-up, should contact the sheriff’s department (573-346-2243) or local law enforcement.