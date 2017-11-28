News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Wanted Man Arrested in Miller County

By Leave a Comment

Louie Gregoire

A California, Missouri, man wanted in connection to drug charges in Camden and Moniteau counties is taken into custody in Miller County. Sheriff Louie Gregoire says deputies from his department and officers from the Mid-MO Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop, last week, on Highway-54 near Mt. Pleasant. Taken into custody was Kendall Stark. It’s alleged that Stark had an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine in the car. He is charged with distribution of a controlled substance and had also been wanted on four outstanding warrants out of Camden and Moniteau for distribution and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Stark was booked into the Miller County Jail. His new bond was set at $100-thousand.

Filed Under: Latest News

