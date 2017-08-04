A third time proves to be a charm for the Camden County Sheriff’s Department which is able to take a Lexington man into custody. Lieutenant Arlyne Page says a deputy attempted to serve an arrest warrant, Wednesday in the area of Bull Run Circle, on 29-year-old Ronnie Larson who got away by running into a wooded area. After receiving a tip that Larson had returned, deputies tried again on Thursday but Larson, again, was able to get away…that time only temporarily. Another tip was received a short time later indicating that Larson was hiding in the water under a nearby dock on Ozark Isle. The highway patrol and the patrol’s K-9 joined in the effort which was then able to take Larson into custody without incident. Larson had been wanted on two probation violation warrants in Camden County and a felony warrant for possessing a controlled substance out of Laclede County. He is being held on no bond.