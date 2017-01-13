A local fire district is doing their part to make sure everyone stays safe during the State of Emergency. Mike Klossner, District Chief for the Northwest Fire Protection District, says the district will be offering two warming centers in the area and will provide free food, water, and cots at Station 1 in Climax Springs and Station 4 on Iron Town Road. He also says that, if needed, they have been given the keys to the high school to house extra people.