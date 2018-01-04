News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Warrant Issued for Arrest of Former Deputy

By Leave a Comment

dn

An arrest warrant has officially been issued for a former Camdenton Police Officer and Camden County Deputy.  Leonard Wilson is facing three new charges — two counts of statutory sodomy and a count of child molestation in the 4th degree.  The warrant for his arrest was issued today (January 4th) and calls for a $100,000 bond.  Wilson is currently out on bond for the four previous charges filed against him alleging child molestation, possession of child porn, transferring porn to a minor, and stalking.  Those charges all stem from an investigation into allegations of improper contact with a minor.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.