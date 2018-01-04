An arrest warrant has officially been issued for a former Camdenton Police Officer and Camden County Deputy. Leonard Wilson is facing three new charges — two counts of statutory sodomy and a count of child molestation in the 4th degree. The warrant for his arrest was issued today (January 4th) and calls for a $100,000 bond. Wilson is currently out on bond for the four previous charges filed against him alleging child molestation, possession of child porn, transferring porn to a minor, and stalking. Those charges all stem from an investigation into allegations of improper contact with a minor.