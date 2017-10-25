The Camden County Sheriff’s office says a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former deputy. At 3:15 Wednesday afternoon, a warrant was issued for 38-year old Leonard Jerome Wilson on the following charges:

Count 1 Class D Felony Possession of Child Pornography

Count 2 Class E Felony Child Molestation in the fourth degree

Count 3 misdemeanor furnishing pornographic materials to minors

Count 4 misdemeanor stalking in the second degree

The Sheriff’s office says they forwarded information to the State Technical Assistance Team upon learning of improprieties discovered at the time of Wilson’s termination. Wilson is not yet in custody.