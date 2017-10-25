News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Warrant Issued for Former Deputy’s Arrest

By Leave a Comment

camden county badge decal2 (002)

The Camden County Sheriff’s office says a warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former deputy.  At 3:15  Wednesday afternoon, a warrant was issued for 38-year old Leonard Jerome Wilson on the following charges:

 

Count 1 Class D Felony Possession of Child Pornography

Count 2 Class E Felony Child Molestation in the fourth degree

Count 3 misdemeanor furnishing pornographic materials to minors

Count 4 misdemeanor stalking in the second degree

 

The Sheriff’s office says they forwarded information to the State Technical Assistance Team upon learning of improprieties discovered at the time of Wilson’s termination.  Wilson is not yet in custody.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.