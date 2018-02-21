News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Most roads should be mostly clear after freezing rain and sleet last night but there are still some slick spots – especially on roads that often go untreated, along with some bridges and ramps.  Heavy rain has caused some problems with flooding, though.  MoDot’s travel map shows there are some roads closed from high water in the lake area.  A section of BB is closed over Gabriel Creek to 135 in Morgan County.  MoDot’s map also shows high water on a portion of FF over Bear Creek in Laclede County. There may be other roads in the county highway systems that are having high water problems.  Always use caution and you’re reminded to not attempt to drive through high water.

