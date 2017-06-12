Two different boating incidents occurred at the lake over the weekend. The first occurred around 1:15 on Saturday around the 23 mile marker of the main channel when 63 year old Charles Schwarz of Springfield, Nebraska struck a large wake. The incident caused minor injuries to Schwarz’s passenger, 69 year old Linda Lichter of Omaha, Nebraska. She was transported to Lake Regional. Another incident on Saturday occurred around 5:15 at the 19 mile marker of the main channel when 32 year old Demond Handley and 29 year old Sarah Pressley, both of Jefferson City, stood up on a Seadoo to board another vessel, which caused the Seadoo to become flooded. While the Seadoo sustained extensive damage, Handley was unharmed and Pressley only suffered minor injuries. She refused treatment at the scene.