A water rescue below Bagnell Dam…it happened on Thursday afternoon when an unidentified individual wanting to do some fishing drove his pick-up truck onto a sand bar extending from the Iguana Campground area. Ameren began generating sending water into the river and the level rising quickly enough to trap the unidentified man. A bystander jumped into action to help get the man to safety before emergency crews arrived on the scene. The man was checked out and given a clean bill of health. The good Samaritan, however, not as unfortunate…he was wanted on a no-bond warrant from out of state and taken into custody.