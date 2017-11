Several area fire protection districts were busy with brush fires over the weekend. Lake Ozark Chief Mark Amsinger says conditions today are ripe for more if people don’t heed warnings.

Even people who had burn permits issued prior to today are not permitted to burn. Amsinger says they stopped all permits by 8am.

If you see anyone burning today you can call your area FPD or 911 and they’ll respond and check it out.