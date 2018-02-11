Weather likely being blamed for a couple traffic accidents Saturday afternoon in Camden County…the first happening on Route-5 just north of Route-7 when a pick-up truck driven by 40-year-old Ian Heath, of Nixa, traveled off the road and overturned. Heath was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries when he was ejected from the pick-up. He was taken to Lake Regional and then transferred to University Hospital. The second accident happened at Bay Point Condominiums when the vehicle driven by 22-year-old Tristan Lewis ran off the road and down an embankment before striking a tree. Lewis was wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries…she was treated at Lake Regional.