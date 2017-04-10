The Highway Patrol conducted five arrests in the Lake Area over the weekend. All five occurred in Camden County. Among those arrested was 37 year old William Rybolt of Lake Ozark. Rybolt was taken to the Camden County Jail around 10:30 Sunday night for four felonies, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of a Firearm, and two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, as well as two misdemeanors, Possession of less than 10 Grams of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Also, in Greene County, 22 year old Dale Froling of Sunrise Beach was arrested around 11:30 Sunday morning for a Camden County felony warrant for not paying child support.