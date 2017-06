One person was injured following an accident on the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend. 28 year old Bryan Vickery of St. Charles was driving along the ½ mile mark of the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County Saturday night when he struck a wake. That caused 45 year old Stephanie Beckman of St. Charles to strike the railing on the bow of the boat. She sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Lake Regional.