Wildland Fire Danger Update

Some precipitation over the weekend means a little bit of relief from the wildland fire danger in the Lake Area, but not much. Just over a tenth of an inch of rain Saturday night-Sunday morning was enough, according to the Gravois Fire District, to lower the fire danger from “high” down to “moderate.” However, district officials warn, just as quickly as the fire danger was lowered, the danger can be bumped up again depending on the weather. Anyone choosing to do open burning is still urged to use care and have sufficient help and tools available to maintain control of a fire. The next chance of rain, in the Lake Area, is not in the forecast until Friday.

