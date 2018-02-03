Authorities in South Carolina have confirmed that former Camden County Deputy Leonard Wilson is in custody on a federal hold. Wilson missed a court appearance Friday after being hospitalized earlier in the week for reported complications from a stroke. A federal warrant was issued for his arrest. Wilson faces charges in two separate cases in Camden County involving sex crimes with juvenile victims and child pornography. It’s believed the charges in a still-sealed federal indictment are also related to child pornography.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.