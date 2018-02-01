A former law enforcement officer accused in two cases of sex crimes with minors is scheduled to be in court tomorrow. Leonard Wilson will be arraigned in a Camden County courtroom Friday morning on two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and a charge of fourth-degree child molestation. He’s currently free on a $100,000 bond in that case. Wilson had previously posted a $75,000 bond on a previous case involving a separate teenage victim. He surrendered to local authorities on the second case earlier this week.