A former law enforcement officer on bond for one case of sex crimes with a minor and wanted in another has turned himself in to authorities. Leonard Wilson surrendered to authorities Sunday night and posted bond again. He had been wanted on a warrant alleging two counts of statutory sodomy in the second-degree and a charge of 4th-degree child molestation. He had previously posted a $75,000 bond on charges filed in another case. He was free on that bond when the charges were filed in the second case. Bond this time was set at $100,000.

Meanwhile, new judge has been appointed to handle the case against him. Wilson’s attorney filed a motion earlier this month requesting that 26th circuit judge William Hickle be replaced. The Honorable John D. Beger from the 25th circuit will now handle proceedings.