News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Wilson Surrenders on Warrant from Second Case

By Leave a Comment

LEONARD WILSON

A former law enforcement officer on bond for one case of sex crimes with a minor and wanted in another has turned himself in to authorities.  Leonard Wilson surrendered to authorities Sunday night and posted bond again.  He had been wanted on a warrant alleging two counts of statutory sodomy in the second-degree and a charge of 4th-degree child molestation.  He had previously posted a $75,000 bond on charges filed in another case.  He was free on that bond when the charges were filed in the second case.  Bond this time was set at $100,000.

Meanwhile,  new judge has been appointed to handle the case against him. Wilson’s attorney filed a motion earlier this month requesting that 26th circuit judge William Hickle be replaced.  The Honorable John D. Beger from the 25th circuit will now handle proceedings.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.